New Music: Mustard Releases New Single “Dangerous World” Ft. Travis Scott & YG

Mustard (10 Summers/Interscope Records) is back with yet another hit for summer 2018; and this time he’s bringing Travis Scott and YG along for the ride. Released today, “Dangerous World” features elements of the west coast’s classic sound, as YG and Scott lace the up-tempo track with their signature styles. The collaboration is an exciting move as both artists have recently released their own set of projects. Listen to the song HERE .

Mustard, who reunited with YG for the rapper’s fourth studio album, Stay Dangerous, has had an impressive year. The 10 Summers CEO experienced chart-topping success after producing the single, “Boo’d Up” for his first signee, Ella Mai. The song topped three R&B/Hip-Hop Radio Charts, making Ella the first woman to do so since Beyonce in 2012. Mustard also appeared alongside Nick Jonas at the 2018 VMAs, as the duo performed their latest single “Anywhere”. Fans of Mustard can catch him at his Las Vegas residency where he will be headlining through September 22nd.