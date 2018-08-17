D-Wade Went Full On Defense Mode When Jimmy Butler Shot His Thirsty Shot At Gabrielle Union
- By Bossip Staff
People call Dwyane Wade an elite defender on the court — but who knew he played good D off the court too?
Wade’s former teammate Jimmy Butler displayed his thirst on Instagram (using all caps) under Gabrielle Union‘s lusty photo, writing, “WELL DAMN.” But Dwyane wasn’t with any of it.
The Chicago Bulls star replied to Butler’s thirst,
Put well damn in caps under my wife photo again and you’re gonna see what the good the bad the ugly is like
Well damn, D!