D-Wade Went Full On Defense Mode When Jimmy Butler Shot His Thirsty Shot At Gabrielle Union

See Dwyane Wade’s Epic Clapback After Jimmy Butler Commented On Gabrielle Union’s IG Photo

People call Dwyane Wade an elite defender on the court — but who knew he played good D off the court too?

Wade’s former teammate Jimmy Butler displayed his thirst on Instagram (using all caps) under Gabrielle Union‘s lusty photo, writing, “WELL DAMN.” But Dwyane wasn’t with any of it.

💧 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Aug 16, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

The Chicago Bulls star replied to Butler’s thirst,

Put well damn in caps under my wife photo again and you’re gonna see what the good the bad the ugly is like

LMFAOOOOOOOO RT @tonestradamus: They said DWade was washed but look at this defense 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/u6vCt3Nfxt — Fumikage Tokoyami (@FastTimesAtRF) August 17, 2018

Well damn, D!