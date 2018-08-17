Tiffany Haddish Takes On Feds & Her White BF’s Family In ‘The Oath’ Trailer [Video]

Tiffany Haddish Tries Her Hands At A Political Comedy

Tiffany Haddish continues to maintain her comedy throne with a new flick sure to bring the laughs.

On Friday, the first trailer was released for The Oath, a political comedy arriving just in time for the Trump era.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie revolves around a couple, played by Haddish and Ike Barinholtz, whose Thanksgiving goes downhill after the government announces an initiative to have Americans sign the Patriots’ Oath. By signing the new oath, Americans would pledge their loyalty to the president — an action the progressive character Chris (played by Barinholtz) is totally against.

The oath topic is on everyone’s mind at Thanksgiving dinner, which causes conflict for Chris’ politically diverse family. Understandably, the trailer starts with Chris and Kai (Haddish) praying for strength during the upcoming days.

The scenes that follow are filled with fights with family members and even government agents. And yes, guns, knives and tasers are involved.

Peep the teaser for yourself below!

Along with starring in the movie, Barinholtz penned the script and directed. Additional cast members include John Cho, Billy Magnussen, Carrie Brownstein, Meredith Hagner, Jon Barinholtz, Nora Dunn and Chris Ellis.

Haddish also serves as an executive producer for the flick along with Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Kristen Murtha, according to Shadow and Act. The Oath is set to hit select theaters on October 12 thanks to Roadside Attractions.

It will be Haddish’s third major film of 2018, following Uncle Drew with Lil Rel and Night School with Kevin Hart. Haddish is also set to star in Tyler Perry‘s Nobody’s Fool, which is supposed to hit theaters on November 2.

With The Oath, surely Tiffany will expand her audience and continue to build an epic movie resume. With a horror-like comedy about a president wanting citizen allegiance, folks worried about our current country will surely get a laugh…or a scare.