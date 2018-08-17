Congrats! Kat Tat Opens New Shop And Announces Collab Line With ShoeDazzle

By Bossip Staff
As previously reported, Kat Tat has kissed Black Ink goodbye and has finally opened her shop Enigma Beverly Hills. Now the edgy LA artist is launching her collaboration with ShoeDazzle, and has released details on an exciting giveaway for fans!

 

 

Shop Kat’s line with ShoeDazzle here!

