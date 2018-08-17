Congrats! Kat Tat Opens New Shop And Announces Collab Line With ShoeDazzle
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
As previously reported, Kat Tat has kissed Black Ink goodbye and has finally opened her shop Enigma Beverly Hills. Now the edgy LA artist is launching her collaboration with ShoeDazzle, and has released details on an exciting giveaway for fans!
👠We’re crushin’ hard on @kattatgirl! We teamed up for a✨#WCW✨ giveaway! 👀Peep our IG stories for shoes & tattoos! Wanna win $150 in shoes!? To Enter: 1. 📲 Follow @shoedazzle + @kattatgirl 2. 📸 Like This Photo 3. 👯 Tag 3 friends below! 📍U.S. ONLY. Must 18+ to enter. Last day to enter 8.17.18. T&C Apply
Shop Kat’s line with ShoeDazzle here!