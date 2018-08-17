A Lil Positivity: Vic Mensa Organized A Sneaker Giveaway Following Chicago “Bait Truck” Incident

Mensa is orchestrating the event with his SaveMoney SaveLife Foundation, and has already gained the attention of many, including activist Shaun King–who has been giving it a lot of publicity ever since. King spotlighted the shoe giveaway with a tweet of his own, and has since documented the shoe drive, now having already seen 1,000 pairs of shoes purchased since Mensa’s initial tweet less than 24 hours ago. The SaveMoney SaveLife Foundation’s goal is to purchase 5,000.

This shoe giveaway is only the latest chapter in Mensa’s long history of activism and advocacy–especially in his hometown of Chicago. Just last week, the rapper served as the Grand Marshall of the 2018 Bud Billiken Parade, which he says managed to give out 1,000 backpacks to local youth. Back in March, Vic performed at the March for Our Lives rally for gun control in Washington, D.C.

If you’re looking to help with the cause, you can purchase shoes for Mensa’s shoe giveaway on Amazon here.