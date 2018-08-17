A Lil Positivity: Vic Mensa Organized A Sneaker Giveaway Following Chicago “Bait Truck” Incident

Vic Mensa Announces Shoe Giveaway For Chicago

On Thursday (August 16), the Vic Mensa announced that he was launching a shoe giveaway for local Chicago students. This news came shortly after local authorities positioned a “bait truck” in a neighborhood designed to lure those in the vicinity into stealing the seemingly free sneakers.

He tweeted out the giveaway with a message regarding what happened last week, hoping to correct it for the people in the community by doing something positive for them. He wrote, “Last week Chicago Police escorted a ‘bait-truck’ full of shoes through the South Side of Chicago to lure poor people with FREE NIKES. So we’re filling a truck with shoes to give away to those who need it.” The tweet included a link to an Amazon page where those who want to help can buy shoes, which Mensa says will be given to students in Chicago.

Mensa is orchestrating the event with his SaveMoney SaveLife Foundation, and has already gained the attention of many, including activist Shaun King–who has been giving it a lot of publicity ever since. King spotlighted the shoe giveaway with a tweet of his own, and has since documented the shoe drive, now having already seen 1,000 pairs of shoes purchased since Mensa’s initial tweet less than 24 hours ago. The SaveMoney SaveLife Foundation’s goal is to purchase 5,000.

This shoe giveaway is only the latest chapter in Mensa’s long history of activism and advocacy–especially in his hometown of Chicago. Just last week, the rapper served as the Grand Marshall of the 2018 Bud Billiken Parade, which he says managed to give out 1,000 backpacks to local youth. Back in March, Vic performed at the March for Our Lives rally for gun control in Washington, D.C.

If you’re looking to help with the cause, you can purchase shoes for Mensa’s shoe giveaway on Amazon here.

