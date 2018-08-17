A Lil Positivity: Vic Mensa Organized A Sneaker Giveaway Following Chicago “Bait Truck” Incident
On Thursday (August 16), the Vic Mensa announced that he was launching a shoe giveaway for local Chicago students. This news came shortly after local authorities positioned a “bait truck” in a neighborhood designed to lure those in the vicinity into stealing the seemingly free sneakers.
He tweeted out the giveaway with a message regarding what happened last week, hoping to correct it for the people in the community by doing something positive for them. He wrote, “Last week Chicago Police escorted a ‘bait-truck’ full of shoes through the South Side of Chicago to lure poor people with FREE NIKES. So we’re filling a truck with shoes to give away to those who need it.” The tweet included a link to an Amazon page where those who want to help can buy shoes, which Mensa says will be given to students in Chicago.