Jesus Take The Wheel: Man Sentenced To 148 Years In Prison After Making Random Couples Have Sex At Gun Point

Man Sentenced To 148 Years After Making Couples Have Sex At Gun Point

A New Jersey man was convicted of targeting couples at motels and forcing them to have sex at gunpoint before he robbed them has been sentenced to 148 years in prison.

Rasheed Powell,43, was told by the judge “your reign of terror ends here” when he dropped the sentence. Powell was convicted in March on 60 counts, including aggravated sexual assault and robbery charges.

Prosecutors say the assaults occurred in 2012 at motels in Linden and Elizabeth, NJ.

They say Powell stalked couples as they entered their rooms, then forced his way inside and made them perform sexual acts on each other. He then locked the men up in the bathroom and sexually assaulted the women. Authorities used DNA to identify Powell as a suspect.