To Protect And Serve…The D: Cop Arrested for Recording Sexual Acts On His Body Cam And Storing Porn On Office Computer

Arizona Officer Fired for Recording Sexual Act on Body Cam

Officer Anthony Doran was fired for allegedly using a department body camera to film himself having sex and storing pornography on an office computer.

Doran became the subject of an administrative probe and the contents of that investigation became public this month after a local Superior, Arizona resident filed a civil complaint alleging that Doran had been among several officers who beat and falsely arrested him during a 2016 search of his home.

Doran had stored a video on a flash drive of him having sex with a woman in his office. The flash drive, which was discovered by an office secretary, allegedly contained a folder titled “fun times.” A deputy subsequently discovered 36 gigabytes worth of photos on the folder, including pornography and a naked girl around the age of five on the drive.

Doran told investigators that he had stored both the video and the pornography on a flash drive that “had nothing to do with work,” and denied being on duty when he filmed himself. Doran said the naked girl was his daughter and was not photographed in a sexual manner.

Superior is a small town, located about 65 miles east of Phoenix. The civil complaint that was filed this month accused Superior of hiring police officers with questionable backgrounds in order to cut costs, naming Doran among several officers who allegedly beat and falsely arrested residents.

Doran was previously terminated in 2013 from the Pima County Sheriff’s Office for sexual misconduct, records showed.