Lauryn Hill’s NJ Mansion In Foreclosure Over Nearly $1 Mill Tax Arrears (Exclusive)

Fugees Singer May Lose Home After Falling Behind On Tax Bills For Mansion

Lauryn Hill is once again facing major tax trouble.

The Fugees singer has been put in default in a foreclosure lawsuit over nearly $1 million in back taxes on her mansion in New Jersey, BOSSIP has learned.

Rothman Realty LLC sued the hip-hop singer late last year to foreclose her mansion after the company bought the tax certificate on her suburban mansion.

According to the suit, Hill didn’t pay the taxes on the property back in 2003, and plaintiff Rothman Realty LLC bought the tax lien and began paying the tax bills, which swelled to a total of $993,901 as of April 2018, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The “Killing Me Softly” singer never responded to the foreclosure suit, so Rothman Realty got a judge to officially put the home in foreclosure, court papers state. Now, the realty company wants Hill out of the mansion and the complete ownership and control of the property.

The home is now set to be sold at Sheriff’s auction, and the proceeds will be used to pay Rothman Realty back, according to court papers.

Hill bought the 5,000 square foot mansion in South Orange for $430,000 in 1997 – during the height of her fame with the Fugees, according to public records. The property, set on half an acre, is now worth an estimated $1.06 million.

It’s not the first time that the singer has dealt with tax problems. Hill actually served three months in federal prison in 2013 for failure to pay taxes. And last month, we exclusively revealed that Hill sued her relative, Gerald Hill, to collect on a $65,000 loan she gave him that he never paid back.

Hill’s lawyer declined to comment. We’ve also reached out to Rothman Realty for comment.