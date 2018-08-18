Kodak Black Is A Free Man & This Post Prison Video Is The Happiest We’ve Ever Seen Him

Watch: Kodak Black Gets Early Release From Jail

Kodak Black is fresh out like Tee Grizzley after serving 7 months in a Broward County Jail for two probation violations stemming from his January arrest (which included possession of marijuana and weapons charges).

TMZ reports:

Kodak was initially facing 12 years behind bars, but 5 of the 7 charges against him were dropped and he was looking at an October release before a judge cut his sentence even more last month.

Folks are glad the Florida emcee is back outchea in these streets — and judging by the video of him hype, fresh out the pin, Kodak (who officially changed his name to Bill K. Kapri last year) will probably try to avoid ending up back in prison at all costs this time.

Welcome home, Bill.