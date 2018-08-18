So Sad: Kentucky 2-Year-Old Shoots Himself In The Head

Toddler Dead After Accidental Shooting

Louisville, Kentucky is mourning the loss of a toddler after he died a very violent death this week.

While there isn’t much detail the NY Post reports that via email, “Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor says Montreal Dunn died at a hospital after having been shot Wednesday morning. Police are calling the shooting accidental.”

The 2-year-old boy reportedly shot himself in the head after getting his hands on a gun. The NY Post states it is currently “unclear” how he obtained the weapon, but authorities are not expecting to charge anyone at this time. May he rest in peace.