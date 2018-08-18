Legendary: Janet Jackson Debuts “Made for Now” with Daddy Yankee On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Janet Jackson And Daddy Yankee Take The Tonight Show Stage

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon did it big last night, and it’s all thanks to their insane musical performance to top off Friday night’s episode.

Janet Jackson made her return to late-night television for the first time in 14 years with the debut of her new song, “Made For Now.” The musical legend was joined by Daddy Yankee for an absolutely massive performance featuring dancers lining the aisles and filling up the entire stage.

You don’t wanna miss this legendary performance, peep the entire thing below.