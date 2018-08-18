Rest In Power: Kofi Annan, Former UN Secretary General, Dies At 80

Former UN Chief Kofi Annan Dead At 80

Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan passed away Saturday morning at 80 years old. Annan was the first black African to lead the United Nations and won a Nobel Peace prize with the organization for “their work for a better organized and more peaceful world”.

The Kofi Annan Foundation posted a statement about the legend’s untimely death, saying:

“During his distinguished career and leadership of the United Nations, he was an ardent champion of peace, sustainable development, human rights and the rule of law.”

It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness… pic.twitter.com/NDOy2NmAAs — Kofi Annan Foundation (@KofiAnnanFdn) August 18, 2018

Annan’s home country, Ghana, has declared a week of national mourning. Rest in peace, King.