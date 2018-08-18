Rest In Power: Kofi Annan, Former UN Secretary General, Dies At 80
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Former UN Chief Kofi Annan Dead At 80
Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan passed away Saturday morning at 80 years old. Annan was the first black African to lead the United Nations and won a Nobel Peace prize with the organization for “their work for a better organized and more peaceful world”.
The Kofi Annan Foundation posted a statement about the legend’s untimely death, saying:
“During his distinguished career and leadership of the United Nations, he was an ardent champion of peace, sustainable development, human rights and the rule of law.”
Annan’s home country, Ghana, has declared a week of national mourning. Rest in peace, King.