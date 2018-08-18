In Swirly Matrimony: Nick Jonas Wants To Smash Priyanka Chopra’s Cute Quantico Cakes Forever-Ever

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Officially Engaged

Have you heard? Nick Jonas put a ring on it.

In an Instagram photo he and Priyanka Chopra posted earlier this morning, the gorgeous couple let the world know they’re ready to take the next step in their relationship. “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Nick captioned the sweet pic, while Priyanka wrote “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”

According to Just Jared, JoPra’s engagement was announced after their families took part in a Roka ceremony in India. “The pair’s families all gathered together over the weekend to meet and be together to witness the ceremony, which is a pre-wedding event for Indian weddings. A Roka ceremony brings the official announcement of the consent of both the boy and the girl getting married. Both the families get together for the first time and exchange various gifts with one other, as well as bless the engaged couple,” the site writes.

Priyanka alluded to the ceremony online, writing on Instagram: “The only way to do this…with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings.” See below.

Congrats to the beautiful couple! May their love last forever.