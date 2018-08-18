They Readdddyy: Regina Hall Confirms That ‘Girls Trip 2’ Is In The Works

Regina Halls Spills Some Of The Details For Girls Trip 2

It looks like everyone’s favorite girl group will be making their comeback in a Girls Trip sequel, and it might be hitting theaters a lot sooner than we all expect.

In a recent interview, Regina Hall confirmed that everyone involved with the production is working hard to bring a sequel to the extremely successful 2017 box office hit.

“We’re trying to make that happen,” Hall told BuzzFeed News’ AM to DM. “So we’re trying to get everything together with the schedule. I think they’re working on something. I don’t know where we’re going. I don’t know where the girls are going, but… we’re going somewhere.”

"Girls Trip" star @MoreReginaHall says the Flossy Posse is coming back for a sequel! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/vqX1TBip0c — AM to DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) August 17, 2018

It might not be as much information as most fans want to hear about the flick and a sequel, but if confirmation of Girls Trip 2 being in the works is all we can get….we’ll take it.

The Malcolm D. Lee-film about a trip to ESSENCE Fest starring Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Tiffany Haddish had a $19 million budget and made $31 million in the first weekend alone. It quickly crossed the $100 million mark in gross sales and became the highest grossing R-Rated comedy to hit theaters in 2017.