They Readdddyy: Regina Hall Confirms That ‘Girls Trip 2’ Is In The Works

Talk of a sequel has been buzzing since audiences came out in huge numbers for the first one, so it’s nice to finally hear some sort of confirmation that things are in the works.
Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee told EW after the film’s release: “we’d like to” do a sequel. “The audience really took to it, I think they’d want to see what the Flossy Posse is up to next and I’m hoping that we can make that happen and bring that to the masses. It has to be a little bit bigger, it has to be just as good, just as funny, just as outrageous and that takes time. We’ve got to figure out how that’s all going to come together and coalesce in a script and make it worth our time as filmmakers, their time as actors, and the audience’s time as consumers. So we don’t want to do it if it’s not going to be great. We want to make sure that it’s a quality piece of work.”