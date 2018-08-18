Fresh Out Of Puberty: Kylie Jenner Covering Vogue Australia Without Makeup Leaves The Mayo Delagation Shocked

Kylie Jenner Covers Vogue Australia Without Makeup

Kylie Jenner took a note from Beyonce‘s Vogue magazine September issue and decided to grace the cover of Vogue Australia without a stitch of makeup. Apparently, this is a huge deal as many people are shocked that the 21-year-old reality star would be brave enough to do so. According to Kylie’s makeup artist, the only thing on Kylie’s face during the shoot was some moisturizer.

Ironically, Kylie discussed her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, during her interview with the magazine. She tells Vogue:

“My Lip Kits started with, number one, my obsession with makeup and lips specifically and just how I took my insecurity with my lips and turned it into my business model. Something I just became obsessed with was lips and lipstick, and how wearing lipstick made me feel. I just loved bigger lips, and I just got obsessed. To this day, I can’t leave the house without lipstick. So, I just think I’m obsessed with doing my make-up and watching tutorials and that’s kind of how Kylie Cosmetics started.”

She also reveals whether her being in the spotlight had anything to do with why she pumped her lips full of fillers.

“I think I would’ve done the same thing because my insecurity with my lips didn’t stem from people saying anything,” she said. “I don’t even think anyone commented on my lips. We all have insecurities, right? Nobody’s perfect, and that’s my thing.”

Kylie Jenner has been trying to ride the natural wave a lot more since giving birth to her and Travis Scott‘s daughter, Stormi. Back in July, she announced that she had removed (most of) her lip fillers so it only made sense that more makeup-free photos would come next. Let’s be honest though, she just turned 21 a week ago, was everyone expecting that the milk was going to go bad so soon? Kardashian milk is refrigerated and pasteurized, it does not spoil until the plastic surgeons say it’s ready to spoil.

Check out more photos from Kylie Jenner’s Vogue Australia shoot below.