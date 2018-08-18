East Atlanta Love Letter: 6LACK Is Back With The Visual For His New Track, “Nonchalant” [Video]

6LACK Just Dropped The Music Video For “Nonchalant”

6LACK has made his triumphant return this week, announcing the follow-up to his 2016 debut studio album, FREE 6LACK. “My album is titled East Atlanta Love Letter,” he told fans in a tweet. “Love, Bear.”

Only a couple days after the announcement, a brand new single called “Nonchalant” hit the airwaves along with it’s official music video.

This track is giving us a look into his mindset following the breakout success of his debut FREE 6LACK. He references competitors falling off after their second albums and assures fans he isn’t ready to let that same curse happen to him.

A release date for East Atlanta Love Letter has yet to be revealed, but for now, we have “Nonchalant” to listen to.

Peep the video for 6LACK’s latest below.