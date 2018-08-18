Pink Piñata: Queen Aretha’s Passing Sparked A Bonus Batch Of Nicki Minaj Slander

Twitter Vs. Nicki Minaj (AGAIN)

Poor Nicki. She just can’t win even when it seems like she’s winning. This time, she’s embroiled in a disastrous album rollout that swerved all the way left when she Twitter brawled with ex-boo Safaree just days before the passing of Queen Aretha (who she disrespectfully attached herself to) in yet another slander-filled moment that capped the most L-filled week of her career.

Aretha heard Nicki’s lyric saying “miss Aretha I just passed her” so her petty ass decided to have the last laugh pic.twitter.com/iLV0yK8MV8 — la bella vita (@tiredofrumors) August 16, 2018

Peep the bonus round of Nicki slander after Queen Aretha’s heartbreaking death on the flip.