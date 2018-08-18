Aw, Poor Thang: Kim Kardashian Laments Her Popularity At Red Light As Security Surrounds Her Car [Video]

Image via Splash

Kim Kardashian’s Security Surrounds Her Car To Keep Fans Back

Awwww life is so difficult when you’re famous af…

Yesterday Kim Kardashian was kickin’ it with her BFF Larsa Pippen in Miami. While riding around in lime green Mercedes G-Wagon, a gaudy vehicle that is BEGGING for attention, Kim took to Instagram to marvel at the fact that her security detail has to surround her car at red lights because fans have flocked to take pics according to TMZ…

What a hardship.