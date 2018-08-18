MTV Beefs Up VMA Security In Wake Of Nicki Minaj’ Online Spat With Ex Safaree

MTV Is Beefing Up Security For Nicki And Safaree

Nicki Minaj and her newly-hairlined ex-boo Safaree will come face to face for the first time since the whole Twitter debacle on Monday night’s MTV VMA red carpet. Nicki’s performing and Safaree is a Vh1 employee these days…so these two will have to coexist in the same space on one of the biggest nights in the industry.

But if you think that means Nicki’s gonna get a chance to whip out her blade out on Safaree again over the isht he said earlier this week…think again.

According to TMZ, folks overseeing security at the venue are well-informed about the issues between Nicki and Safaree, and as such are taking additional measures and hiring extra security staff to make sure the two don’t even have to interact with each other at all, and to avoid any confrontation between their crews.

The thing is…these two have CLEARLY had some unspoken issues for years. If they haven’t managed to box and stab each other up prior to this point, what makes MTV think they’d suddenly get into an MMA match on the floor of the VMA’s?

Either way, it ain’t going down on their watch.

Getty/Splash/WENN