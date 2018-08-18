Get Your Life: Tamar Officially Tosses Tidday Boi Vince, Sells Their L.A. Mansion — She’s FREE!

Tamar Braxton Confirms She’s No Longer With Vince, Sells Their Home

It’s a new chapter for Tamar Braxton and she gets to start from scratch (like her follicles).

The charismatic Braxton sister has confirmed she’s NO LONGER with her ex Vincent Hubert AND on August 8th, they quietly sold their L.A. property. Earlier this year Tamar and Vince’s marriage came to a bit of a halt after months of rumors there was turmoil. Her mom Evelyn Braxton added to the fire, saying she saw Vince physically attack Tamar more than once. The couple were still spotted together in April, at one of Tamar’s shows hugged up.

Tamar had confirmed on Steve Harvey’s show, she used to change her outward appearance (including wearing blonde hair) to appeal to her hubby. But, adios to THAT! Tamar tells a fan she’s really no longer with Vincent Hubert.

Take a look at the exchange and details of how she sold their L.A. home last week

According to the The Blast, on August 8, Tamar and Vince sold their home for $9,250,000, much less than the original asking price and even less than the $10.5 million they paid to buy it in 2012. Tamar took some of the money to pay off a nanny that had claimed the couple owed $213,431.37 from a judgment she won relating to unpaid wages.

Previously, the couple had rented out the property, leaving folks wondering if they were just stalling in case they got back together. Doesn’t she look care free???

