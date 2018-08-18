Badgal Behind-The-Scenes: Rihanna’s New Pete Berg-Directed Documentary Is Coming Soon Than You Think

Image via Splash

Rihanna Documentary To Be Released Soon

We know, we know, one of the first things some of you will say is “Rihanna is giving us everything except new music!” No doubt that we are all awaiting Robyn Fenty’s next musical endeavor, however, we are DEFINITELY here for this too.

During an interview with SlashFilm, director Pete Berg made the announcement that his in-depth profile of the somewhat mysterious superstar will be released soon…

“I think she’s an extraordinary young woman,” he told the publication. “It really is kind of a pretty comprehensive profile of what goes into making her this talent that she is.” Berg also disclosed that “the movie will be out in about a month and a half, two months we’ll be able to start showing it.”

What platform would you most like to see this film released? TV? Netflix? Movie theaters?