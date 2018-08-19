Shots Fired: Drake Takes A Jab At Kanye During A Performance In Chicago

Did Drake Take A Shot At Kanye While Performing In Chicago?

Although the Drake/Pusha T/Kanye West beef triangle was headed months ago, it seems like Drake still has ill will towards Kanye. Drake was rumored to have a diss song ready for Pusha T and Kanye West, to fire back after the “Story of Adidon” diss record dropped but J. Prince declared the beef was over after saying it was bad for business. Things seemed to have moved on until this weekend when Drake threw a shot at Kanye. While performing “Know Yourself,” Drizzy took a shot at Kanye.

The lyrics to “Know Yourself” originally go “Then Kanye dropped, it was polos and backpacks/ Man, that was when Ethan was pushin’ a Subaru hatchback,” Drake changed the lyrics to “Then Kanye flopped.” Kanye’s most recent album ye didn’t match the monster numbers Drake’s Scorpion album put up. The crowd can be heard booing when he disses Kanye.