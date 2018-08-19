A Lil’ Positivity: Detroit Man Serving Life In Prison For A Murder He Did Not Commit Released After Serving 15 Years

Man Finally Released After Serving 15 Years For A Murder He Did Not Commit

A man serving a life sentence for a murder he did not commit walked out of a prison after serving 15 years. Aaron Salter, 36, had his homicide charges dismissed after his lawyer was able to prove that they had arrested the wrong man.

In 2003 four people were shot sitting on a porch on Detroit’s east side. An eyewitness identified Salter, who was only 21 at the time the crime was committed, as one of the shooters on the scene. He was then sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.