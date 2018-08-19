Check Out 2 Chainz’s Wedding Pictures, Plus … Are You Feelin Kanye’s High End Chancletas?

Kanye West Wears Louis Vuitton Suit And Slides To 2 Chainz Wedding

2 Chainz married longtime bae (and the mother of his three kids) Saturday in an over the top glamorous ceremony at Casa Casuarina in Miami — aka The Versace Mansion. As to be expected, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were on hand to take in the nuptials.





Kim rocked vintage Versace in neon green while Kanye went for a custom Louis Vuitton suit in a softer sage — but the public was mostly mesmerized by his footwear. Are you feelin’ his get up?

Defintely seeing slides with suits everywhere during NYFW in a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/zWl9miWCYR — Dynamics • £ (@theDYNAMICS) August 18, 2018

Is this true, you think? Will other men follow suit and start slipping on leather slides for formal events? These ain’t your auntie’s Tevas now!

Kim shared her getting ready process on IG snap.

And she also shared this video of Kanye and Lil Wayne. Whoever runs the Kim shapchat account is out of control for that caption. Don’t tell Reginae!

Doing theee MOST

Check out more photos below then hit the flip for more wedding pics