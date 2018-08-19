Check Out 2 Chainz’s Wedding Pictures, Plus … Are You Feelin Kanye’s High End Chancletas?
Kanye West Wears Louis Vuitton Suit And Slides To 2 Chainz Wedding
2 Chainz married longtime bae (and the mother of his three kids) Saturday in an over the top glamorous ceremony at Casa Casuarina in Miami — aka The Versace Mansion. As to be expected, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were on hand to take in the nuptials.
Kim rocked vintage Versace in neon green while Kanye went for a custom Louis Vuitton suit in a softer sage — but the public was mostly mesmerized by his footwear. Are you feelin’ his get up?
Is this true, you think? Will other men follow suit and start slipping on leather slides for formal events? These ain’t your auntie’s Tevas now!
Kim shared her getting ready process on IG snap.
And she also shared this video of Kanye and Lil Wayne. Whoever runs the Kim shapchat account is out of control for that caption. Don’t tell Reginae!
Doing theee MOST
Check out more photos below then hit the flip for more wedding pics
Kesha walked down the aisle to John Legend’s “All Of Me”
And hit the reception floor to “All Night”…. Boy she hit that surfboard proper!
Chainz grappled over which shoes to wear on his big day on IG
He also shared video footage with Weezy… and a white tiger!
The tiger was photographed on his way into the wedding — which reportedly cost $300K
Chainz lookin real sharp
Ye and Weezy again
2 Chainz posted this photo of his beautiful family
Looks like it must have been from the rehearsal dinner
Monica was also at the wedding looking stunning in all gold
Here’s the full look
Gucci Mane, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and Big Sean were a few of the other famous guests we’ve seen mentioned. Congrats to the Epps family!