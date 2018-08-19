Check Out 2 Chainz’s Wedding Pictures, Plus … Are You Feelin Kanye’s High End Chancletas?

Tauheed Epps Kesha Ward 2018 Met Gala

SplashNews.com

Kanye West Wears Louis Vuitton Suit And Slides To 2 Chainz Wedding

2 Chainz married longtime bae (and the mother of his three kids) Saturday in an over the top glamorous ceremony at Casa Casuarina in Miami — aka The Versace Mansion. As to be expected, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were on hand to take in the nuptials.

Kim Kardashian neon Versace gown Miami's Versace Mansion for rapper 2Chainz Wedding on Saturday (aug 18). Kanye West sage Louis Vuitton suit and sandals

Garguibo / SplashNews.com


Kim rocked vintage Versace in neon green while Kanye went for a custom Louis Vuitton suit in a softer sage — but the public was mostly mesmerized by his footwear. Are you feelin’ his get up?

Is this true, you think? Will other men follow suit and start slipping on leather slides for formal events? These ain’t your auntie’s Tevas now!

💛🍋💛 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Kim shared her getting ready process on IG snap.

And she also shared this video of Kanye and Lil Wayne. Whoever runs the Kim shapchat account is out of control for that caption. Don’t tell Reginae!

💛💛 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Doing theee MOST

Check out more photos below then hit the flip for more wedding pics

Kesha walked down the aisle to John Legend’s “All Of Me”

Let’s All congratulate @2chainz and Keisha Ward Epps on a Beautiful Wedding !!!

A post shared by Avi Davidov (@pristine_jewelers) on

And hit the reception floor to “All Night”…. Boy she hit that surfboard proper!

HELP!!!!!

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on

Chainz grappled over which shoes to wear on his big day on IG

He also shared video footage with Weezy… and a white tiger!

A white tiger is brought into Miami's famous Gianni Versace Mansion ahead of rapper 2 Chainz?s elaborate wedding.

SplashNews.com

The tiger was photographed on his way into the wedding — which reportedly cost $300K

DO IT LOOK LIKE I GOT LEFT OFF BAD AND BOUJEE

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on

Chainz lookin real sharp

Lil Ye

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on

Ye and Weezy again

Chainz’s. #lookinlikeitrecords

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on

2 Chainz posted this photo of his beautiful family

Rehearsal and dinner done…now 😜

A post shared by LaToya (@imlatoya) on

Looks like it must have been from the rehearsal dinner

