It’s Shaky In Shondaland: Shonda Rhimes Sued Over Broken Sidewalk Outside Of Her LA Mansion

Shonda Rhimes Sued Over Sidewalk Incident From Last Summer

Shonda Rhimes is the latest celebrity involved with a lawsuit, and this time, it’s over a piece of sidewalk.

According to reports from TMZ, the famous producer and showrunner has been hit with a lawsuit over an incident that occurred outside her Los Angeles mansion last summer. The plaintiff is a well-known doctor by the name of Kuo Chao, and he claims that he was jogging outside of Rhimes’ residence in July 2017, which is when he slipped and fell over a piece of broken sidewalk.

The lawsuit states that Chao sustained multiple injuries due to the fall including a broken wrist, damaged cartilage, and lost range of motion and function in his wrist and arm. The doctor asserts that these injuries have prevented him from working for an extended period of time.

So, why is Chao suing Rhimes over a piece of sidewalk? He argues that Rhimes is partially responsible for the busted sidewalk, as it was damaged by pipes, nearby tree roots, and shoddy repairs all stemming from her residence. The doctor is also suing the City of Los Angeles, but it’s unclear how much he’s seeking in damages from either party.

Rhimes and her team have yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Kuo Chao’s complaint was filed about a year following Rhimes inking her massive $150 million deal with Netflix. The Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy creator is currently developing eight original series for the streaming network, which includes a show about NYC social climber Anna Delvey.

With her recent 9-figure deal and her last decade at the top of the television industry, it pretty much goes without saying that Shonda will be good no matter the outcome of this lawsuit.