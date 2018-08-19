TT Takes A Tumble: Teyana Taylor Falls Hard Off The Stage During A Show In NYC [Video]

If it ain’t one thing, it’s another for Teyana Taylor this week.

Just days after parting ways with Jeremih on the #LaterThatNight Tour and losing her wig during a performance — Teyana bust her behind and fell off stage during a recent show in New York.

TMZ reports,

The crazy fall went down at PlayStation Theater in NYC where she was performing her set in the tour formerly known as the Later That Night tour (more on that in a bit). You see Teyana doing what she does best — move her body — when, outta nowhere, BAM … she slips.

Fall down seven times, get up a8.