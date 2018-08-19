What Dirty Doggin’ Rumors? Khloe & Trystin’ Thompson Couple Up In Hollyweird

- By Bossip Staff
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Spotted In Hollywood

Khloe K and her bae are still going strong. The Kardashian and Trystin’ Thompson were seen at Craig’s West Hollywood having a romantic evening.

Khloe rocked head to toe Versace from the #VersaceTribute collection for the dinner date while Tristan kept it casual in black.

This comes after a new rumor surfaced that the alleged third-trimester cheater had another woman by his side at his training camp in Toronto and after the couple kicked it (unbothered) in Mexico.

What dirty doggin’ rumors???

More coupled up Khloe and Tristan on the flip.

