Cardi B’s Fashion Nova Launch Will Be Streamed On Their Website…And She Might Drop A New Song, Too

Cardi B’s Fashion Nova Collaboration Is Coming Soon

Cardi B is ready to take over the fashion world, but of course, she’s still going to incorporate music with her new ventures, too.

Cardi is collaborating with Fashion Nova on her own collection, and CEO Richard Saghian spoke with TMZ about the upcoming line. He told the publication that they’re planning a massive launch party for the collection’s release, and of course, it will feature a live headlining set from the “Bodak Yellow” rapper herself.

The event is scheduled for sometime in early November, and there will reportedly be a number of other big names performing alongside Cardi, as well.

The performance isn’t the only thing exciting about the event music-wise, either. According to Saghian, though it’s not a done deal, he anticipates that Belcalis will be dropping a brand new single at the party, which will be streamed live on Fashion Nova’s website.

The rapper first announced her upcoming collaboration with the fashion giant a couple months back, while she was still pregnant. She has been a fan of Fashion Nova for years, flaunting it all over social media even before she made it big as a rapper–and now the two are combining for what might be the most perfect collaboration ever.

Since the launch party for the collection is expected in November, we can probably expect the collaboration to be available around the same time–are you looking to buy some of the Cardi/Fashion Nova pieces once they come out?