Weezy F. Balding: The Internet Clowns Lil Wayne For Pulling Up To 2 Chainz Wedding With The Ceiling Missing

Lil Wayne Is Losing His Hair And Fans Are Shocked

On Saturday, 2 Chainz married his longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward at the Versace mansion in Miami. A ton of notable celebrities were in attendance, including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Monica. Also in attendance was Lil Wayne, who garnered up a lot of attention for his patchy hairline and wayward locs.

Lil Wayne got 4 dreads left jklzzzzzkzlllzz 😂 pic.twitter.com/BdZbc4ek8q — Young Black Jesus (@zekNcashe) August 19, 2018

Is this what Lil Wayne has been hiding under his fitted caps for so long?

We haven’t seen Lil Wayne out publicly in a long time and for his first public outing, many weren’t expecting to see his hair under so much distress.

We don’t know what’s going on but apparently, it’s been going on for a while and everyone’s just now noticing it. From the looks of things, not only is Lil Wayne losing his dreads, but it appears that the har in the front of his head is balding. Could it be age? Hair dye? Drugs?

Either way, the internet is having a field day over Weezy’s balding but one person who isn’t laughing is his daughter.

Reginae Carter hit The Shade Room comments to clap back at all the haters who had something to say about her dad’s receding hairline.

Somehow, Birdman is to blame for all of this.