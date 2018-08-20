New Man, Who Dis? Cynthia Bailey Confirms Coupledom With Fox Sportscaster Mike Hill
Coupled up…
Cynthia Bailey Dating Mike Hill
After dating a so-called “opportunist”, Cynthia Bailey has a new man.
The Real Housewife of Atlanta has moved on from Will Jones who she was seen with last season…
to Mike Hill.
If Hill looks familiar it’s because he’s a sportscaster for Fox Sports.
Cynthia confirmed their coupledom by sending a birthday shoutout to “her baby” and added “#CHill” as a hashtag. C. Hill would be her new name if she married Mike and took his last name.
We see you 50 Cynt! Are those wedding bells we’re hearing?
More on Cynthia’s new man on the flip.
Cynthia recently told PEOPLE magazine that she’s dating a mystery man—and marriage is back on the table.
“I definitely want to date exclusively now — just one guy,” she tells PEOPLE, speaking at Essence Fest on Sunday, where she attended McDonalds’ annual #365Black Awards and spoke about black entrepreneurship. She continued, “I’ve recently met someone who I really like. I am looking forward to seeing where things go.”
“The door was closed to marriage, and the door has opened itself back up. I’m not kicking it open but it ain’t closed.”
“When the mic is live & you get that call🤫 #happysunday #CHill #OpenMike,” she captioned this video.
“I love you💙 #CHill,” she captioned this photo.