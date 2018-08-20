New Man, Who Dis? Cynthia Bailey Confirms Coupledom With Fox Sportscaster Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey Dating Mike Hill

After dating a so-called “opportunist”, Cynthia Bailey has a new man.

The Real Housewife of Atlanta has moved on from Will Jones who she was seen with last season…

to Mike Hill.

If Hill looks familiar it’s because he’s a sportscaster for Fox Sports.

Cynthia confirmed their coupledom by sending a birthday shoutout to “her baby” and added “#CHill” as a hashtag. C. Hill would be her new name if she married Mike and took his last name.

We see you 50 Cynt! Are those wedding bells we’re hearing?

More on Cynthia’s new man on the flip.