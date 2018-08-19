Sassy Sprite: Future Exposes DM Diving Clout Chaser Looking For A “Mil Ticket”

Future Exposes Female Fan Who Photoshopped DMs For Clout

Future wasn’t about to get caught slipping again. When a young lady by the name of @real.shyanne tried to expose him on Instagram, he flipped the script quickly and efficiently, like only a true Dirty Sprite connoisseur could.

It all started when Shyanne posted an alleged screenshot of Future in her Instagram DMs requesting to fly her out. Future jumped in her comments to immediately shut it all down. He commented:

“Dats cap.., it was allll a dream! Nice photoshop, enjoy”

It didn’t stop there, however. Future followed up with some screenshots of his own, showing Shyanne in his DMs begging for his attention. In a message dated on July 24, Shyanne is seen messaging Future, “Lemme have you.” It also shows that Future never responded to Shyanne or accepted messages from her.

Future captioned his screenshots, “When u decline thots they make up shit…no fly zone.” He continued, “I’m sure someone like u jus not me.”

In other words, he’s good luv, enjoy.

Shyanne responded with some Instagram stories of her own. “LMAO how is Future gonna call me a THOT tho but you just wanted me 5 hrs ago,” one Instagram story read. “Yall really thing I’m mad or hurt. I’m sitting back laughing,” she continued.

For what it’s worth, she definitely owns her hoeness. Amber Rose would be proud.

sis trying to do cartwheels thru the crew lmfaoooo absolutely no bag getting secured. wild pic.twitter.com/Q5v6UmfsRb — Stuff OG. (@AuntiesBlock) August 19, 2018

At least she tried.