Jamie Foxx Has A Young Singer Signed To Him Who Will Appear On “Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood”

We have an exclusive video from Jamie Foxx revealing that his artist Marques Anthony will be appearing on this week's episode of "Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood"!

Marques Anthony is signed to Jamie Foxx and tours with him but Marques is making his own lane with his music and style. Marques has not just a soulful R&B sound that will get the crowd hyped AND he’s a ladies man with a voice and personality. LHH Hollywood found this star power and now he is the newest cast member in LHHH season 5.

