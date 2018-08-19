Get Hyphy: Nick Cannon Is Teaming Up With E-40 & Too Short For New Crime Show, ‘The Yay Area’

Nick Cannon Has A New Show In The Works

Nick Cannon is stepping behind the camera once again, and this time, it’s to produce a new crime drama series alongside two hip-hop icons: E-40 and Too Short.

The series is going to be called The Yay Area, and will focus on the Bay Area’s drug culture, biker gang and the Black Panthers. According to SFGate, the series is being describing as a cross somewhere between The Wire and The Sopranos.

Cannon’s upcoming series is looking to capitalize on the moment, in a time where the public is passionate about speaking out regarding political and social injustice; The Yay Area is reportedly going to explore the criminal syndicate, politics, police force and people within one of the United States richest cities.

Nick Cannon isn’t from The Bay–but rather, Southern California–which is why he enlisted the help of both E-40 and Too Short as producers.

This series is the latest from Cannon, who just recently signed a multi-year deal with Fox and is set to Host and produce Fox’s newest global sensation, The Masked Singer. He is currently on the Wild’n Out Tour in celebration of his series currently being the longest running show in the history of MTV; Season 12 of the show just started on August 17 with special guest Chance The Rapper.

Cannon also has some movie projects coming up, which include his NCredible / Cash Money film SHE BALL in 2019, which will featuring hip-hop mogul Birdman.

Pre Production For The Yay Area will begin this fall.