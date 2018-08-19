NYPD Sergeant Who Shot Unarmed Man Fired After Planting Knife At Scene

NYPD Sergeant Fired After Shooting Unarmed Man, Planting Knife Before Picking It Back Up

A police sergeant who shot an unarmed man in the face has been fired—but not criminally charged.

The New York Times reports that Ritchard Blake was under investigation in connection with the off-duty shooting of a man that’s been deemed his “love rival.”

According to reports, Blake shot Thavone Santone Aug. 2 in East New York and video surveillance footage showed Blake, patting down Santana, as if looking for a weapon.

When Blake didn’t find a weapon he was seen on surveillance footage pulling a sheath knife out of his back pocket and dropping it out of its covering beside Mr. Santana, reports the New York Times.

Sergeant Blake then picked it back up.

The two men reportedly knew each other and were involved in an ongoing dispute over a woman, the mother of Blake’s 10 year-old son.

Santana survived the shooting and is currently recovering.