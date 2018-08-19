DJ Envy Hosts Season 5 Of RÉMY MARTIN’s Producer Series In Atlanta

To kick-off the weekend, House of RÉMY MARTIN and The Breakfast Club’s DJ ENVY hosted the exclusive 5th Season of the PRODUCER SERIES at Atlanta’s Terminal West. The VIP event attracted some of the music industry’s biggest names, who enjoyed music-themed cocktails as the next generation of inspiring music producers competed for a co-sign to create hip-hops newest hit with BIG SEAN and DJ MUSTARD.

The event featured performances by the four Atlanta regional finalists – Beezo, Kryptid, Young Sidechain and Young Pete the Official – who competed for a spot in the finale in Los Angeles this fall. The tournament styled competition allowed each contestant to play their beat as the crowd listened along before the beats were scored by the panel of judges. The judges included Zeno Jones and other Atlanta music mainstays.

In the end, YOUNG SIDECHAIN emerged victorious for the Atlanta competition and will move on to the finals! Following the competition, DJ MARK DA SPOT spun a live set at the space as the after-party celebration began.

The event also featured another new star, the Rémy Martin 1738 ® Limited Edition Speaker Box, in collaboration with Live Nation, crafted to echo the spirit of the Rémy Martin Producers Series and the brand’s music campaign.

Other notable guests in attendance included:

Jermaine Dupri

Jagged Edge

Sonny Digital

DJ Infamous

Bryan Michael Cox

Cam Kirk (photographer)

The Atlanta event continues the 5th Season of the Producer Series, after the program launched in NYC earlier this summer. Upcoming cities include Chicago and Houston, before the winner is crowned in Los Angeles’ finale.

