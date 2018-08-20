Get The Strap! This Is What Happened When Fans Realized Starz Postponed ‘Power’

Current mood: shook. Don't worry fam, we're back with a new episode of #PowerTV, NEXT Sunday 8/26. pic.twitter.com/2o7vbHdWOd — Power (@Power_STARZ) August 16, 2018

Starz Delays Next Episode Of ‘Power,’ Fans Aren’t Happy

Starz is playing.

We woke up on Sunday morning, thinking that maybe…just maybe, we would finally get to see Tariq get his azz whooped, but lo and behold, there was no new episode of Power this past weekend. Apparently, the announcement was made on Twitter at the end of last week and fans have been up in arms ever since, but whoever’s running Power‘s social media swears it’s going to be worth the wait.

If you haven’t been watching, season 5 is heating up. A couple quick updates: Diego is dead, Angela and Ghost are smashing again, Ghost may have to confess to Ray Ray’s murder after scaring Tasha’s side ni**a out of town, and Proctor got his license back. Oh, and we can’t forget LaKeisha and Tommy are a thing yet again.

Episode 8 is definitely going to be juicy—we would blame Ghost’s silly son for the setback if we could, but something tells us it was out of his hands. This time.

Hit the flip to see fans of the hit TV show lose it over one Tommy-free weekend and let us know who you think is getting bodied next? Even 21 Savage chimed in and said “get the skrapp!”