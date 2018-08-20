We Need Your Help, Maury: These 16 Colleagues Are Pregnant At The Same Time

Over A Dozen Nurses Simultaneously Pregnant In Arizona Hospital

Call us cynical, but there’s no way this is pure coincidence.

Banner Desert Medical Center in Arizona is making headlines after 16 different nurses—who all work at the hospital—found out they’re pregnant at the same time. The nurses claim to have no idea how this could’ve happened but if we had to guess, we’d say there’s a 98.77% chance Fetty Wap was hospitalized in Arizona recently.

From AP News:

“The nurses at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa outside Phoenix joked Friday they thought there was something in the water when it became clear they were all expecting babies between October and January. Nurse Rochelle Sherman, nearly eight months along, said: ‘I don’t think we realized just how many of us were pregnant until we started a Facebook group.’ Nurse Jolene Garrow joked, ‘We all formulated this plan to have the holidays off!'”

According to the site, the ladies’ colleagues will be throwing them a group baby shower this week. Do you think at least a few of the ladies are bumping nasties with some irresistible nurse or doctor on the premises?

