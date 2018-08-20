Ganja Burnt: Nicki Minaj’s Disappointing Album Sales Have Her Lashing Out At Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Stormi And Life Itself
Nicki Minaj Has A Meltdown
Nicki Minaj is fresh off of being crowned the #1 loser of the week in the First Ever Bossip Loser Of The Week award and she’s looking to try to make it a repeat. After calling fake news on her album sale numbers on Friday, Nicki wanted the world to know that the TRUE numbers would come out Sunday. Well those numbers came out and it turns out that Nicki STILL doesn’t have the #1 album in the country. Sorry, Onika.
The news prompted the “Queen” to go on one o the most epic rants and maybe meltdowns we’ve seen from a rapper. She went all the way left, flaming everyone from Travis himself to Kylie and Stormi to Spotify to Drake to…well, just hit the flip. You’ll see the whole story there.
Nicki is of the impression that Travis’ numbers aren’t legitimate because his were bundled with concerts and that somehow Kylie promoting the tour boosted those numbers. Um…okay. But what Nicki doesn’t seem to realize is that her album was also bundled with posters and Tidal subscriptions.
Welp.
Peep the rest of Nicki’s meltdown as well as people dragging the holy hell out of her for her shenanigans.