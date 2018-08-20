Ganja Burnt: Nicki Minaj’s Disappointing Album Sales Have Her Lashing Out At Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Stormi And Life Itself

Nicki Minaj Has A Meltdown

Nicki Minaj is fresh off of being crowned the #1 loser of the week in the First Ever Bossip Loser Of The Week award and she’s looking to try to make it a repeat. After calling fake news on her album sale numbers on Friday, Nicki wanted the world to know that the TRUE numbers would come out Sunday. Well those numbers came out and it turns out that Nicki STILL doesn’t have the #1 album in the country. Sorry, Onika.

Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries ♥️ pic.twitter.com/CiYEuczgm3 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

The news prompted the “Queen” to go on one o the most epic rants and maybe meltdowns we’ve seen from a rapper. She went all the way left, flaming everyone from Travis himself to Kylie and Stormi to Spotify to Drake to…well, just hit the flip. You’ll see the whole story there.