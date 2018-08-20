Tweaker Fingers: Nicki Minaj Blamed A Few-Month-Old Baby For Her Album Flop & Sparked HILARIOUS Memes

Nicki when she see’s baby Stormi pic.twitter.com/nDMgih0xNN — SpadesJulius (@FunnyJulius) August 19, 2018

Queen Minaj Blames Baby Stormi For Album Woes & Sparks Chaos

Her Royal Headassness Nicki Minaj was back at it again with the pathetic shenanigans. This time, aiming her barbie bazooka at Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and their few-month-old Stormi Webster in the lowest moment of her fading career that sparked an endless wave of hilariously PETTY memes across the internet.

Stormi and Nicki Minaj at the VMAs pic.twitter.com/UZ59vCghsA — Finessa Hudgens (@FENDIF4G) August 19, 2018

Peep the hilarious memes from Nicki’s baby-blaming Barbie blowup on the flip.