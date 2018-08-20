Tweaker Fingers: Nicki Minaj Blamed A Few-Month-Old Baby For Her Album Flop & Sparked HILARIOUS Memes

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 20

Queen Minaj Blames Baby Stormi For Album Woes & Sparks Chaos

Her Royal Headassness Nicki Minaj was back at it again with the pathetic shenanigans. This time, aiming her barbie bazooka at Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and their few-month-old Stormi Webster in the lowest moment of her fading career that sparked an endless wave of hilariously PETTY memes across the internet.

Peep the hilarious memes from Nicki’s baby-blaming Barbie blowup on the flip.

    Feature photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT

