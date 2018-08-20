Trappily Ever After: 2 Chainz Celebrated Truuu Love With A Spectacular Miami Wedding & Melted Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
2 Chainz’s Magnificent Miami Wedding Melts Twitter

We stan for 2 Chainz who celebrated truuu love with a spectacular Miami wedding at the Versace mansion where he exchanged nuptials with longtime boo Kesha Ward in a star-studded ceremony bursting with sweet trap love, tacky Kardashian-West shenanigans and lavish visuals.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over 2 Chainz’s beautifully trapnificent wedding on the flip.

    Feature photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

