Trappily Ever After: 2 Chainz Celebrated Truuu Love With A Spectacular Miami Wedding & Melted Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
2 Chainz’s Magnificent Miami Wedding Melts Twitter
We stan for 2 Chainz who celebrated truuu love with a spectacular Miami wedding at the Versace mansion where he exchanged nuptials with longtime boo Kesha Ward in a star-studded ceremony bursting with sweet trap love, tacky Kardashian-West shenanigans and lavish visuals.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over 2 Chainz’s beautifully trapnificent wedding on the flip.
