Kappas Gonna Kappa: Daniel’s Nupey Playboy Bunny Sweater Got Dragged Back To The Thrift Store Clearance Rack

Is that a playboy bunny sweater Daniel got on? pic.twitter.com/0C4EpWMQwi — Shay Duriel 💁🏾 (@Shayduriel) August 20, 2018

Twitter Vs. Daniel’s Nupey Playboy Sweater

Insecure Season 3 has already given us a hilariously ridiculous Lyft brawl and now Kappa Daniel’s extremely Nupey Playboy bunny sweater that punched us all in the face before getting dragged back to the Thrift Store clearance rack where it escaped from.

Daniel in full Kappa mode tonight. Got the bunny sweater on and everything #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/uO2HF3upVt — Elephants&Flowers 💜 (@msrita68) August 20, 2018

