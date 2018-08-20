Kappas Gonna Kappa: Daniel’s Nupey Playboy Bunny Sweater Got Dragged Back To The Thrift Store Clearance Rack
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Vs. Daniel’s Nupey Playboy Sweater
Insecure Season 3 has already given us a hilariously ridiculous Lyft brawl and now Kappa Daniel’s extremely Nupey Playboy bunny sweater that punched us all in the face before getting dragged back to the Thrift Store clearance rack where it escaped from.
Peep the hilariously petty reactions to Daniel’s extremely Nupey sweater on the flip.
Photo courtesy of HBO