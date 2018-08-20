Knocked Up: Matt Barnes Expecting A Seed With NEW Baby Mama — She’s The Daughter Of A Supermodel!

Matt Barnes Expecting New Baby With Anansa Sims

Matt Barnes is about to become a papi of three! The former NBA baller is famously associated with his ex-wife Gloria Govan in headlines, and the two share twin boys. Well now, engaged Gloria can breath a little easier — Matty has a new woman to nag care for. Matt Barnes is expecting a baby with Anansa Sims.

Anansa Sims is the 39-year-old daughter of supermodel Beverly Johnson. She’s also a plus-sized model, and has been married before. In 2010, Anansa jumped the broom with David Patterson. They had two kids together according to People…and their divorce is still pending according to THESE court documents from last year.

Isn’t she gorgeous?

Matt Barnes and Anansa have been rumored to be unofficially coupled-up for a few months now. He’s made appearances on her IG story, causing fans to ask questions in comments. Now the two are expecting a seed! They already have a baby registry up too, for a December shower. You can view that here.

Matty has been quiet as a mouse on making any public birth announcements. What do YOU think of these two as a couple?