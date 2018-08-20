Anansa Sims: A Gallery Of Reasons Matt Barnes Smithereens Smashed Beverly Johnson’s Deliciously THICK Daughter With A Baby

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18

Anansa Sims is pregnant by fromer NBA baller Matt Barnes

(Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Boohoo.com/Splash News)

Bangers: Matt Barnes’ New Baby Mama Anansa Sims

We broke the news earlier that Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims are expecting a seed with some backstory. Now it’s time to explore why these two hooked up.

Physically, Anansa is BEAUTIFUL, with a whole lot of bawwwdy for Matt to handle. The plus-sized stunner made a recent red carpet appearance, showing off her bump. We can imagine how they got to this place…

 

(Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Boohoo.com)

Whew! Hit the flip for more of Anansa and her delectable curves Matty couldn’t resist…

L🦋VE

A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

Missing my flat tummy 💭 #worthitthough #fbf 👶🏽❤️

A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

🌸 #flashbackfriday 🌸 #summer2017

A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

🏆

A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

Missing You 💭

A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

Morning ☀️

A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Looking like vacation 🍍

    A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

    Date Night ❤️

    A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

    Far from perfect, but definitely worth it 🦋 #knowyourworth

    A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

    Far from perfect, but definitely worth it 🦋 #knowyourworth

    A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

    💥FIRECRACKER💥

    A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

    A Real One 👑

    A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

    Shorty a Goodie 💎

    A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

    Mama made me thick 🍭

    A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

    And you showin' off, but it's alright🎶

    A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

    Lil Mama bad like Michael 🎶 @fashionnovacurve

    A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

     

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus