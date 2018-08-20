#MeTooToo? Asia Argento Accused Of Sexual Battery Of Child Actor, Allegedly Paid $380,000 Hush Money
Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Asia Argento Accused Of Sexual Battery And Paying Off Child Actor
Well this is seemingly hypocritical turn-of-events…
According to TMZ, one of Harvey Weinstein’s most vocal sex assault accusers, Anthony Bourdain’s former girlfriend Asia Argento, is being accused herself of sexual battery against then-child actor Jimmy Bennett.
The New York Times has published a scathing exposé alleging that on May 9, 2013 Argento got the 17-year-old drunk at A Ritz-Carlton, forced him onto a bed, gave him fellatio and forced him to have penal-vaginal intercourse with her.
Argento allegedly agreed to pay Bennett $380,000 in several installments after Bennett’s lawyer contacted her saying his client intended to sue her. This happened just BEFORE The New Yorker article exposing Harvey Weinstein was published. As you may remember, Asia was one of Weinstein’s most vocal critics and one of his first sex abuse accusers…
The Times charges that Asia agreed to an initial payment of $200,000 this past April to acquire a “risque photo” that Bennett is said to have of them.
What’s crazy is that Asia has TWO photos from the day in question on her Instagram page and the captions are creppy AF in the context of sexual assault. Flip the page to peep.
The couple appears to be naked in this photo or at the very least topless, very strange angle.
Your “son” huh, what type incest-y, Lannister, Game Of Thrones isht is this lady on???
On the last page, peep an excerpt from a letter Asia’s lawyer wrote that lays out her hypocrisy even more clearly.
Image via Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
“Ultimately, you decided against the non-disclosure language because you felt it was inconsistent with the public messages you’ve conveyed about the societal perils of non-disclosure agreements,” she wrote to Ms. Argento.
“Bennett could theoretically tell people his claims against you,” she wrote. “However, under this agreement, he cannot sue you for them. Nor can he post the photo of the two of you.”
“At the very least,” Ms. Goldberg added, “he is not permitted to bother you for more money, disparage you or sue — so long as you comply with your obligations in the agreement.”
So after talkin’ all that s#!t about how evil non-disclosure agreements are, she wanted Jimmy to sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect her against public attacks. SMFH.