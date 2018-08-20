MeTooToo? Asia Argento Accused Of Sexual Battery Of Child Actor, Allegedly Paid $380,000 Hush Money

Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Asia Argento Accused Of Sexual Battery And Paying Off Child Actor

Well this is seemingly hypocritical turn-of-events…

According to TMZ, one of Harvey Weinstein’s most vocal sex assault accusers, Anthony Bourdain’s former girlfriend Asia Argento, is being accused herself of sexual battery against then-child actor Jimmy Bennett.

This is how young Jimmy Bennett was when Asia Argento worked with him. She knew him as a child and stands accused paying him off $380,000 after grooming him in a mother-son style relationship and turning the relationship sexual right after he turned 17. https://t.co/qTVs0tTa0k pic.twitter.com/FtQyKO9PI0 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 20, 2018

The New York Times has published a scathing exposé alleging that on May 9, 2013 Argento got the 17-year-old drunk at A Ritz-Carlton, forced him onto a bed, gave him fellatio and forced him to have penal-vaginal intercourse with her.

Argento allegedly agreed to pay Bennett $380,000 in several installments after Bennett’s lawyer contacted her saying his client intended to sue her. This happened just BEFORE The New Yorker article exposing Harvey Weinstein was published. As you may remember, Asia was one of Weinstein’s most vocal critics and one of his first sex abuse accusers…

The Times charges that Asia agreed to an initial payment of $200,000 this past April to acquire a “risque photo” that Bennett is said to have of them.

What's crazy is that Asia has TWO photos from the day in question on her Instagram page and the captions are creppy AF in the context of sexual assault.