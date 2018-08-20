Do You Agree? TLC’s Chilli Thinks More Single Black Women Should Swirl It Up

Chilli Encourages Black Women To Swirl

Chilli is sharing dating advice with women in a recent interview with Essence and she has a PSA; Black women who have an affinity of dating only Black men, Chilli wants you to swirl. Or at least, TRY IT.

Chilli confirms that she, herself, is dating “outside” her race. She hasn’t confirmed who he is or where he’s from in the interview, but she says this about her hopes for all Black women:

“I want for women — especially for women of color — to not be so closed minded when it comes to love,” Chilli, who identifies as mixed, said. “God made all of us and you may not find your husband because you’re trying to stick to one group. You’ve got to be open.”

Chilli continues to note that Mr. Right is who is best for you, not just who looks like you:

“You want the person who’s the best person for you, no matter what color he is,” she added, noting that she’s dating “one guy, but we’re testing the waters. He is not black.”

Essence also asked Chilli about that laundry list she made for her future Mr. Chilli. Does she still have it?

“Yes, I do! It’s still long and maybe a little longer now,” she said, with a laugh. “I know what I bring to the table.”

Do YOU agree with Chilli? Are Black women limited themselves by ONLY dating Black men?