Bawlin’ Ballin’: Travis Scott And Meek Mill Prove Why They Are Rappers At Celebrity Basketball Game [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Image via Steven Ferdman/Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch

Travis Scott And Meek Mill Face-Off In Celebrity Basketball Game

Legends of the night!

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

Travis Scott and Meek Mill rap for a reason. When it comes to slinging crack rock or having a wicked jump shot, neither man would have a successful future in either endeavor.

However, that didn’t stop Trav and Meek from putting their athletic prowess on display for all to see during James Harden’s #JHTownWeekend celebrity basketball game.

Meek vs @travisscott 😂

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

Least Meek appeared to have some form, Travis’ jumper is uglier than he is. Flip the page to see more clips from the game.

Looks like a good time was had by all and the money raised will most certainly help a child in need. Good on them.

See more highlights from the weekend on the following pages.

Meek x @21savage

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

    So honored to be apart of #JHTown18 weekend! Thank you @karencivil 💕

    A post shared by B. SIMONE (@thebsimone2) on

