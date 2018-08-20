Bawlin’ Ballin’: Travis Scott And Meek Mill Prove Why They Are Rappers At Celebrity Basketball Game [Video]

Image via Steven Ferdman/Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch

Travis Scott And Meek Mill Face-Off In Celebrity Basketball Game

Legends of the night! A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Aug 17, 2018 at 6:52pm PDT

Travis Scott and Meek Mill rap for a reason. When it comes to slinging crack rock or having a wicked jump shot, neither man would have a successful future in either endeavor.

However, that didn’t stop Trav and Meek from putting their athletic prowess on display for all to see during James Harden’s #JHTownWeekend celebrity basketball game.

Meek vs @travisscott 😂 A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Aug 19, 2018 at 11:13pm PDT

Least Meek appeared to have some form, Travis’ jumper is uglier than he is. Flip the page to see more clips from the game.