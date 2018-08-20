Bawlin’ Ballin’: Travis Scott And Meek Mill Prove Why They Are Rappers At Celebrity Basketball Game [Video]
Image via Steven Ferdman/Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch
Travis Scott And Meek Mill Face-Off In Celebrity Basketball Game
Travis Scott and Meek Mill rap for a reason. When it comes to slinging crack rock or having a wicked jump shot, neither man would have a successful future in either endeavor.
However, that didn’t stop Trav and Meek from putting their athletic prowess on display for all to see during James Harden’s #JHTownWeekend celebrity basketball game.
Least Meek appeared to have some form, Travis’ jumper is uglier than he is. Flip the page to see more clips from the game.
Looks like a good time was had by all and the money raised will most certainly help a child in need. Good on them.
See more highlights from the weekend on the following pages.
🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣Last night was pure comedy! Huge S/O to @deraydavis @michaelblackson @tonytroberts @dcyoungfly @watchjazzy @justnesh for blazing the stage last night. It was all good vibes and GREAT energy. #JHTownweekend 2018 ✔️Day 1 in the 📚. 🔲Day 2 Celebrity ⚾️Softball game 🔲 Day 3 Charity 🏀Basketball game. See y’all today! 5:30pm 🎟(Hit the Link in the bio for tickets) . . 🎥: @kennethwynn_
Continue Slideshow
Houston! It’s been REAL! Thank you @alwayscivil for putting this whole thing together while honoring women! @karencivil you did a fantastic job! Thank you @jharden13 for allowing us to be apart of your charity weekend, I hope you guys raised a sh*t load of money 💰💰💰 🙌🏽 I had a blast 😝 #JHTown18 #watchjazzy #girlsjustwannahavefun #womenempowerment #youngflourish #jasminbrown #bestfriendinyourhead
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://ford.itsmarketing.net/2018/08/20/travis-scott-and-meek-mill-play-in-james-hardens-celebrity-game/ Travis Scott and Meek Mill play in James Harden’s celebrity game | FordEntMag