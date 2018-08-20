Uh-Oh: ‘Sorry to Bother You’ Director Boots Riley Critiques ‘BlacKkKlansman’ As Being “Untrue”

Boots Riley Shows No Mercy When Critiquing Spike Lee & His Movie

Things aren’t looking too pretty in Black filmmaker land.

This year, two summer flicks are getting a lot of attention for their exploration of racism in America — Boots Riley‘s Sorry to Bother You and Spike Lee‘s BlacKkKlansman.

You’d think two Black filmmakers would shine together in the summer light of acclaim, but Boots had to be the voice of criticism when it came to Spike’s movie.

Boots tweeted out a detailed document on Friday, explaining some issues he took with BlacKkKlansman to say the least. Boots argued that the movie made Ron Stallworth, the real-life Black cop who infiltrated the Klu Klux Klan back in the 70s, seem like a hero.

Boots said BlacKkKlansman made it seem like Stallworth and the police were trying to fight racism when in reality, Stallworth was carrying out racists agendas. Boots said FBI documents suggest Stallworth worked with the FBI’s Cointelpro program to help infiltrate and ultimately sabotage a Black radical group — a group that Boots said, at the very least, was trying to fight racist oppression.

Boots even said that Stallworth’s infiltration of the Klu Klux Klan wasn’t to fight racism, but it was designed to gain more knowledge of a racist organization that could ultimately help law enforcement disrupt Black radical organizing.

You can peep his whole spiel below (SPOILER ALERT for those who haven’t seen BlacKkKlansman):

