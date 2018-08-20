Color Us Shocked: YouTube Beauty Bama Laura Lee “Weeps” In Sorrow After Fans Dig Up Racist Tweets

YouTuber Laura Lee Exposed For Racist Tweets

Another youtuber has been exposed for being a racist — color us surprised! This time around, Laura Lee, a beauty vlogger with over 5 million subscribers has been exposed over racist tweets she made in 2012.

Just another reminder (new tweets) that Laura Lee is an ACTUAL RACIST. pic.twitter.com/jArbsX8XdP — Michelle (@michellepiazzax) August 14, 2018

Not just racist, but also body-shaming tweets. With so many supporters, this was NOT a good look for Laura Lee. Folks began to bombard the 29-year-old with questions on twitter and at first, instead of addressing it, she deactivated her account for a while…

okay I never talk about stuff like this on here but I guess I wanted to vent. It’s honestly not that surprising that after Laura Lee’s old racist tweets surfaced she decided to deactivate her account instead of apologizing. I’m unstanning but I never stanned in the first place. pic.twitter.com/yYyTlxZXuU — shishtar mel (@paradiiiiiise) August 14, 2018

Laura Lee did return to Youtube however, first with a make-up tutorial. Her silence on the racist tweets really pissed-off fans and she lost over 130,000 subscribers on Youtube in one day. This kinda forced her to address things…and we got this forcefully tearful, whiny-voiced apology here:

“Six years ago I decided to retweet things that were so vile and hurtful …I have no excuses. I’m only here to say I’m sorry. I can’t even look at myself.” Ummm “retweet”? Sis, you TWEETED it.

Are you convinced??? Because folks weren’t and it’s hilarious. Hit the flip to see how fans are receiving her half-apology.