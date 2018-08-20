GentlemanJackSour Brings The Flavor To Room No. 7 Los Angeles

Gentleman Jack National Whiskey Sour Day Takes Over Room No. 7 Los Angeles

A premium Tennessee whiskey brand marked the upcoming #NationalWhiskeySour Day with an exclusive evening.

Gentleman Jack recently hosted a “top secret” #GentlemanJackSour speakeasy for influencers at Los Angeles’ Room No. 7 where guests enjoyed a private bar, live band, handmade Jack Daniels cocktails, appetizers and mingling with the guest of honor, mixologist, and national brand ambassador E.T.

E.T. gave a live demonstration before attendees were turned into teams and asked to make their own Gentleman Jack cocktails.

The winning team’s “Blacker The Berry” ultimately won the top spot and the creators took home a special prize.

#NationalWhiskeySourDay is August 25.

Will YOU be celebrating?

More photos from #GentlemanJack’s exclusive outing on the flip.

Erisson Lawrence Photography