GentlemanJackSour Brings The Flavor To Room No. 7 Los Angeles

Gentleman Jack National Whiskey Sour Day Takes Over Room No. 7 Los Angeles
A premium Tennessee whiskey brand marked the upcoming #NationalWhiskeySour Day with an exclusive evening.
Gentleman Jack recently hosted a “top secret” #GentlemanJackSour speakeasy for influencers at Los Angeles’ Room No. 7 where guests enjoyed a private bar, live band, handmade Jack Daniels cocktails, appetizers and mingling with the guest of honor, mixologist, and national brand ambassador E.T.
E.T. gave a live demonstration before attendees were turned into teams and asked to make their own Gentleman Jack cocktails.
The winning team’s “Blacker The Berry” ultimately won the top spot and the creators took home a special prize.
#NationalWhiskeySourDay is August 25.
Will YOU be celebrating?
More photos from #GentlemanJack’s exclusive outing on the flip.
Erisson Lawrence Photography
If you’re interested in making some #GentlemanJack cocktails at home, here are some recipes;
Gentleman’s Sour
2 oz Gentleman Jack
¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
¾ oz Simple Syrup
1 Egg White
1 Activated Charcoal Pouch*
Method: Dry shake all ingredients. Add ice. Shake well. Fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Apply bitters with stencil.
*Charcoal pouch – empty 1 activated charcoal pouch into coffee filter. Twist into a pouch and use a rubber band to keep closed – can be reused.
Spa Day Sour
1 ½ oz. Gentleman Jack
1 oz. sour mix
½ oz. Giffard Pamplemousse
2 oz. ginger beer
2 slices muddled cucumber
Method: Shake all but ginger beer with ice. Add ginger beer. Strain over ice into a Collins glass.
Optional: Garnish with slice of cucumber.
Eat A Peach
1 ½ oz. Gentleman Jack
1 oz. fresh lemon juice
1 oz. Monin Peach Syrup
2 oz. lemon/lime soda
Method: Shake all but soda with ice. Add soda. Strain over ice into a Collins glass.
Optional: Garnish with lemon wedge.
Sour No. 7 (Vegan)
1 ½ oz Gentleman Jack
¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
¾ oz Simple Syrup (1:1)
¾ oz Organic Soy Milk
½ oz Liquid Corn*
Method: Dry shake all with a Beagle Ball**. Remove ball, add ice and shake more. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Apply bitter with mister or dropper.
*Liquid Corn – Hand blend a can of sweet corn (including liquid). Strain all solids and transfer to squeeze bottle.
Modern Sour
1 ½ oz Gentleman Jack
½ oz Mandarine Napoleon
¾ oz fresh lemon juice
¾ oz simple syrup
2 oz ginger beer
Method: Shake all, but ginger beer with ice. Add ginger beer. Strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.