BlackGirlMagic Simone Biles Becomes First Woman To Win Five U.S. All-Around Titles

A lil positivity…

Simone Biles Sweeps Championships, Becomes First Woman To Win Five Titles

Simone Biles has done it again. The elite Olympian just marked off another MAJOR accomplishment by becoming the first woman to win five U.S. All-Around titles. The feat took place Sunday when she won EVERY SINGLE EVENT at the 2018 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

The 21-year-old who wore teal in solidarity with fellow sexual abuse survivors of ex-US team doctor Larry Nassar previously took 23 months off after competing in Rio.

In case you didn’t know, the 4’8 powerhouse is the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history.

Now THAT’s Black Girl Magic!

Congrats Simone!